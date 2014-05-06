Blanc hails impact of 'group leader' Zlatan

The talismanic striker has been out of action since limping off with a hamstring injury during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Chelsea at the start of April.

Ibrahimovic could be back in the PSG side for their Ligue 1 clash with Rennes on Wednesday - an evening when Blanc's men may be crowned champions for a second season running.

Blanc is positive over Ibrahimovic's chances of a return to action and feels his presence in training has boosted morale in the camp.

"Zlatan is in good physical and mental shape," he said.

"This week in training, the team has shown a lot of commitment. I think it is a good sign.

"When Zlatan returns to training, there is more motivation in the team. This is a group leader."

Despite his recent absence, Ibrahimovic has scored 40 goals in all competitions for PSG this term, helping them to win the Coupe de la Ligue and put them on the verge of a successful Ligue 1 defence.

Blanc, who is approaching the end of his debut season at the Parc des Princes, added that Ibrahimovic is the best player in the league.

"Zlatan is definitely the best player in Ligue 1 now," he added.

"But there have been others in history also."