Blanc: Ibrahimovic doubters don't know a thing about football

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc says doubters of record-breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's abilities "don't know a thing about football".

The Sweden international has been in sensational form this term, scoring 12 goals in as many Ligue 1 matches for the champions.

Two goals in Friday's 3-0 win against Nice made Ibrahimovic the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the French top flight on 87.

"There is nothing more to say about Ibra," said Blanc. "When I see his stats and the records he is breaking - records were just a matter of time.

"When people ask me if I'm surprised he has scored so many goals, no I'm not. He is a player whos has always scored goals - in Spain, in Italy. His statistics are unbelievable.

"He is an incredible competitor. He wants to win everything, he wants to score more goals. And it's a good thing for us because the more he scores the more he wants to score.

"When I hear people questioning his abilities it means they don't know a thing about football.

"He can have difficult patches of form but when you see what he has done, and I don't think it's over, I think it's impressive."