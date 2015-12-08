Blanc pleased with PSG displays

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc was left satisfied by his side's Champions League group-stage campaign, completed with a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became PSG's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League as the Swede and Lucas Moura struck in the victory at the Parc des Princes.

Blanc was pleased with how his team came through Group A, including a draw and loss to Real Madrid.

"The results of this phase are very good, and what gave me the most satisfaction is the match we played at Real Madrid, despite the defeat," he said, via L'Equipe.

"The fact that we have been able to impose our game … has demonstrated that we can compete with some big clubs."

Blanc said his side's second-half performance against Shakhtar was much better than their first, with both their goals coming after the break.

The Frenchman also said he wanted to avoid European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

"The draw is important and we want to avoid the two favourites of the competition," Blanc said.