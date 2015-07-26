Blanc still hopeful PSG will sign Di Maria

Angel di Maria failed to make his flight to join Manchester United in the United States on Saturday, opening the door for more speculation the Argentine midfielder will leave Old Trafford.

United manager Louis van Gaal said he "did not know why" Di Maria missed his flight, but reports that the former Real Madrid man is leaning towards joining French champion Paris Saint-Germain made the incident much more curious.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc reiterated his interest in Di Maria, although he denied any deal has been completed.

"There's no official news at this time," Blanc said after his team's International Champions Cup (ICC) match against Chelsea in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Of course, there is lots of talk and commentary out there. Paris Saint-Germain is out looking in terms of recruiting an offensive player, whether it be [Di Maria] or someone else."

United defeated Barcelona 3-1 in its ICC match in Santa Clara, California, but the win was overshadowed by Di Maria's reported passport problems.

The 27-year-old is still expected to arrive in the USA in the coming days but it's unclear which team he will leave with.

"The anticipation is he's going to come to the United States, as to which jersey he will wear, we do not know yet," Blanc said.

"Of course if he does make a change, we hope it's for Paris Saint-Germain.

"There are still two big clubs out there in discussion. Right now we just need to wait."

Interestingly, United and PSG are set to play one another on Wednesday in Chicago.