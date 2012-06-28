Blanc yet to agree new France contract
By app
France coach Laurent Blanc and the French federation (FFF) had not yet decided whether the former world champion would sign a new contract after his team's Euro 2012 quarter-final exit, the FFF said on Thursday.
"[French federation president] Noel Le Graet and Laurent Blanc have spoken at length on Thursday, June 28," the FFF said in a statement on their website.
"After these exchanges, the FFF president and the coach have agreed to think it over for a while."
Talking to reporters at the federation headquarters, Blanc was a bit more specific.
"We agreed to think it over for 48 hours. We have not decided anything yet. I think we will be talking to each other again at the weekend," he said.
France were knocked out 2-0 by holders Spain in the quarter-finals at Euro 2012 last Saturday.
Blanc's contract expires this Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.