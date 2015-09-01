Blaszczykowski 'never considered' Schalke move

Borussia Dortmund's Jakub Blaszczykowski says he turned down an offer from rivals Schalke before moving to Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal.

The Poland international made the move to Florence on Monday, having spent the last eight years at Signal Iduna Park.

Blaszczykowski does not seem to figure in Thomas Tuchel's plans, but the 29-year-old revealed in a farewell statement he had rejected the opportunity to join the club's fierce Bundelsiga rivals Schalke.

"Schalke were really interested, but out of respect for the BVB fans I never considered this possibility," he posted on his official website.

"I still believe that in football and in life it is about more than just money.

"It was incredibly hard for me to leave this place, it will forever stay a fantastic place for me for the rest of my life.

"I am convinced that at this point in my career it is definitely the best choice. The key for me is that I get a chance here to play regularly in a very strong league, at the highest level.

"What's more, Fiorentina will give me the opportunity to play in European competitions. It is for me a step in the right direction and a major challenge."