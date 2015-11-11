Blatter admitted to hospital

Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter is in hospital after reportedly suffering from a stress-related illness last week.

Blatter, 79, is currently the subject of a 90-day ban from football and was told to recover by doctors last week after feeling unwell.

His advisor Klaus Stoehlker, told AFP on Wednesday: "He is now, at this moment in hospital. He is preparing to leave on Monday and will be back on the job on Tuesday."

Blatter was suspended by FIFA's Ethics Committee in October as a result of criminal investigations into alleged corruption within world football's governing body, with Issa Hayatou replacing him on an interim basis.

The Swiss has already confirmed he will step down from the post permanently, with elections to find his replacement due to be held in February next year.

Blatter, who has appealed his suspension, has repeatedly protested his innocence against the allegations.