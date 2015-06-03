Blatter decision unrelated to corruption allegations - daughter

Sepp Blatter's daughter has claimed the FIFA president's anticipated resignation was unrelated to the corruption allegations squared at the 79-year-old Swiss.

Corinne Blatter was a vocal supporter of her father in the lead-up to the FIFA elections, which saw Blatter Snr re-elected for a fifth term on Friday.

However, Blatter declared his intentions to step down on Tuesday - and Corinne defended her father's decision, claiming the corruption allegations were unrelated to his impending vacation from her role.

"I am both sad and relieved," Corinne told BBC.

"My wish now is for calm to be restored, both for my father and for world football.

"But above all I wish for the world to finally acknowledge the great things he has done for football in the last 40 years.

"My father is my father. He is a wonderful person.

"By making this decision, he also wants to protect us, his family, first and foremost.

"His decision has nothing, absolutely nothing at all, to do with the accusations that are currently circulating.

"My father is an honest person who has dedicated his life to football."