Blatter 'knows absolutely nothing' - Maradona

Argentina great Diego Maradona launched a scathing attack on Sepp Blatter, saying the FIFA president has turned the governing body into "total anarchy".

Maradona, 54, is supporting Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein in the FIFA presidential election – which takes place on May 29.

The 1986 World Cup winner said it was time for change at FIFA, saying Blatter knew nothing.

"If I didn't believe that he [Prince Ali] would be a good president, I wouldn't be here," Maradona said on Monday.

"As the football world knows, inside FIFA there is total anarchy, where there is only one man [Blatter] who decides everything, but he knows absolutely nothing. Therefore it is time for a change.

"His colleagues should actually advise him to leave. He has done a lot of damage to football since he has been there. It's time for him to step aside and let those of us who are full of strength renovate football because football is becoming poorer and more corrupt."

Maradona accused Blatter of being money hungry, with uncertainty still persisting over the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"First, we didn't know where the World Cup was going to be held. Then we found out after Brazil it was Russia and then Qatar," Maradona said.

"Without any doubt whatsoever, Blatter is scared. He's scared of missing out on his share of the cake. That is what really annoys someone like me, who has played in four World Cups.

"I was chasing the ball, Blatter is chasing champagne."