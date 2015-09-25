Blatter silent on ExCo meeting as Qatar 2022 dates are confirmed

FIFA has cancelled a news conference where president Sepp Blatter was due to be quizzed on Japan's extradition treaty with the United States and the corruption scandal at the organisation's heart.

President Blatter has largely avoided leaving his native Switzerland since the scandal that engulfed world football's governing body in May.

Blatter has not been accused of any wrongdoing although 14 people, including nine past and present FIFA officials, were indicted for racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.

President Blatter was due to be asked about the location of the Executive Committee meeting later this year - due to be held in Japan - as well as the state of play regarding secretary general Jerome Valcke - who was placed on leave and released him from his duties earlier in September.

While FIFA cancelled the media briefing, having initially delayed it by an hour, the organisation later confirmed the ExCo meeting in December would be held in Zurich while confirming the dates for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The bidding process for the competition has been shrouded in allegations of corruption while the timing of the tournament and its potential impact on world football's calendar has also been a controversial point.

The Qatar World Cup will take place between November 21 and December 18.