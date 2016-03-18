Blind includes uncapped pair in Netherlands squad

Netherlands manager Danny Blind has named uncapped duo Timo Letschert and Vincent Janssen in a 25-man squad for friendlies against France and England.

FC Utrecht defender Letschert and AZ forward Janssen made the final cut, but Stoke City's Ibrahim Afellay and Mitchell Dijks of Ajax missed out after both players were included in a provisional party of 28.

Arjen Robben was the other name to be left out - the Bayern Munich attacker is unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury.

Blind has recalled experienced defender Ron Vlaar, who has not appeared for his country since November 2014, and the PSV pair of Jetro Willems and Davy Propper.

"I know that this is all related to the level of the Dutch league, but I think these guys deserve a chance," Blind said at a media conference.

Netherlands host France on March 25, then travel to Wembley to play England four days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV).

Defenders: Jeffrey Bruma, Jetro Willems (beiden PSV), Ron Vlaar (AZ), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Timo Letschert (FC Utrecht), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Joel Veltman (Ajax).

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United), Davy Pröpper (PSV), Daley Blind (Manchester United).

Attackers: Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Vincent Janssen (AZ), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Jurgen Locadia (PSV), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow).