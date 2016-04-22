Blind keen to mentor Fosu-Mensah at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Daley Bind is keen to take promising youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah under his wing as he believes his compatriot has a bright future ahead of him.

Fosu-Mensah made his first-team debut in the 3-2 Premier League win over Arsenal in February and has since impressed with a number of fine performances.

"Tim is a big talent and also from Holland so I talk a lot to him," Blind told United's website.

"We were at the same youth academy [Ajax] and that will help him even more. I'm very happy that he's doing so well.

"He gives everything in every game and there is a lot to come from him. He needs to keep going now and stay strong and we will help. I'm really pleased for him.

"There was a point where we had a lot of injuries and the youngsters had to come in. As youngsters you always give everything and doing your utmost best maybe that gave us something extra in some games.

"If you look at them now they are doing a great job for the team and they are great guys. It's great to see them doing well and helping us."

Fosu-Mensah, 18, has made eight appearances in all competitions for United this season.