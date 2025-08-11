Manchester United scout spotted watching €65m Brazilian wonderkid: report

Manchester United's transfer business not only needs to improve them now, it needs to secure them for the future.

Despite not being in European competition, the incomings on the red side of Manchester have been quite impressive this summer, and are a signal of significant intent.

Signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko suggests the recruitment team at Old Trafford are looking beyond this season and instead where they want the club to be two or three years down the line.

Manchester United scout €65 million Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United's new signing Benjamin Sesko when at RB Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have also secured the signings of Diego Leon, Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven in the past year, all aged 18 or younger at the time of signing, and all have been involved with the first team since their arrival.

Leon's signing, from Club Cerro Porteno in his native Paraguay, indicates the Red Devils' search for youth prospects goes beyond Europe, demonstrated by their latest scouting venture.

Ayden Heaven of Manchester United (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Alexandre Torres, former Fluminense and Vasco da Gama player and son of Carlos Alberto Torres was at the famous Maracana to watch Internacional's Ricardo Mathias as part of his duties for Manchester United.

The 19-year-old was a second-half substitute and was unable to help his team avoid elimination in the Copa do Brasil, but has impressed Man United, along with several other European teams this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, two Brazilian investment groups and an unnamed Premier League side have all made attempts to sign the youngster, who is priced at €65 million by his current club.

He has scored three goals in the 2025 Serie A, including a brace in his last appearance against Red Bull Bragantino.

Ricardo Mathias in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst maybe not a transfer for this summer, it would make sense for Manchester United to keep tabs on the situation of Mathias. Should Rasmus Hojlund leave on loan, and then permanently, they would require back-up to Sesko and adding potential to their squad could be very valuable.

Transfermarkt currently value him at just €4 million, so negotiating a fee lower than the €65m Internacional reportedly want would be desirable.