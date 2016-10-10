Blind left in the dark as Netherlands pay the penalty

Danny Blind felt Netherlands were denied a certain penalty during the 1-0 home loss to France, stopping his side from picking up a "deserved" point.

Paul Pogba's long-range strike settled the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Amsterdam, as goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg proved unable to keep out the powerful drive.

The hosts struggled to create opportunities after falling behind, although they did have a strong claim for a spot-kick just before half-time.

Vincent Janssen's shot was stopped by Laurent Koscielny's arm as the defender dived in to make a block, yet referee Damir Skomina dismissed the Dutch appeals for handball.

"[It's] amazing that no penalty was given," Blind toldt elevision station NOS.

"The fourth official came after the break and said it was absolutely no hands. When I heard that, I thought: What is this about?"

"I think we deserved a point. I think we put in a lot of energy against a very strong team.

"They [France] do have more quality and more players with the ability to score."

Blind also felt the solitary goal of the game was avoidable, too.

While Pogba's shot was well struck, Stekelenburg saw it all the way. The Everton player dived to make a save, only to palm the ball into his own net.

"I think Martin could save these kind of shots. He knows that himself. In training he takes them effortlessly," Blind added.

Netherlands - who had not previously lost a World Cup qualifier in 15 years - now sit behind both France and Sweden in the battle to qualify from Group A.