Blomqvist: Ibrahimovic will set United standards

Former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist hailed the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying the Swedish sensation will set the standards at Old Trafford next season.

Ibrahimovic became United’s second signing of the off-season when his move was confirmed by the club on Friday, joining on a free transfer.

The recently-retired Sweden international had been out of contract following the expiry of his four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

At the age of 34, Ibrahimovic arrives at United with an impressive CV, having led PSG to four straight Ligue 1 titles, while he also claimed league triumphs with Ajax, AC Milan and Barcelona.

And Blomqvist – a former Sweden international himself - expects Ibrahimovic to lead United’s charge for more silverware this season, having won the FA Cup last time around.

"He will come in with a winning mentality and will also set the standard for a lot of the others. He won't let anybody fall below his standards," he told MUTV.

"He is a player who loves to win and will be a real boost to Manchester United. He has the work ethic you need if you want to be one of the best players in the world. He is in that category, definitely, and I know he has the mentality to win on the pitch, even in training sessions.

"There will be the chance to rub off on other players as well and that's what you need. He is a leader who could really take charge and ease the pressure on Wayne Rooney and the others a little bit by helping them."