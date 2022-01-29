Blow for Burnley as Dinamo Zagreb insist Mislav Orsic will not move this month

Burnley’s hopes of signing Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic this month are over after the Croatian club insisted he will not be leaving.

The Clarets, in desperate need of reinforcements during the January transfer window in their bid to stay in the Premier League, were in discussions over a reported £8million deal for the 29-year-old.

However, Dinamo announced on Saturday morning that the Croatia international, whose hat-trick sent Tottenham crashing out of the Europa League last year, will be staying with them for the rest of the season.

They said in a statement on their official website: “In recent days, great interest of the public and fans has caused the possible transfer of player Mislav Orsic to the English club Burnley.

“Following this topic, GNK Dinamo informs the public that the decision has been made that Mislav Orsic will remain a Dinamo player and we are looking forward to participating in the continuation of the season together with his team-mates and contributing to achieving the goal of winning a new Croatian title.”

The Clarets are bottom of the Premier League, having won once all season, though have a significant number of games in hand on all of the teams above them.

They lost Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle earlier in the window after the Magpies triggered a release clause in the striker’s contract.

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has been linked with a move to Turf Moor to replace the New Zealand international.