Board can call me if they want to talk - Guidolin

Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin gave a defiant message to the club's board after his side slipped to a fourth Premier League defeat in five games against Manchester City.

Fernando Llorente put Swansea on level terms with Pep Guardiola's men after Serio Aguero's opener at the Liberty Stadium, but the in-form Manchester City striker converted a penalty in the second half and Raheem Sterling added a third to make it 3-1 at full-time.

The result left Guidolin facing searching questions about his future, but the Italian, who arrived in Wales in January and was given a two-year contract in May, insisted he remained optimistic.

He rebuffed questions about his job security, saying: "It is not important. I know the world of football and I know my job.

"If the board have anything to say to me it is easy, they can just call me. If we continue to play this way we have a good future in front of us.

"I will work hard with my team. I have a good relationship with my players and they were fantastic this afternoon.

"I know that after five or six defeats it is not easy, but after today I am confident."

While the result leaves Swansea teetering just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, Guidolin saw a vastly improved performance from his side and, having matched Guardiola's expensively assembled team for an hour, he felt reassured that his team could compete with the best.

He said: "We played a very, very good game and for one hour we played at the same level as Man City.

"After they scored with the penalty we played again we until the end. I am proud of my players because we played at the same level of Man City and they are the best team in the Premier League. It was not easy against this opponent.

"[The penalty] was the turning point because before the penalty we had some situations to score and go ahead. The penalty was decisive, it decided the match. The third goal on the counter-attack was not important at the end of the game.

"But for more than one hour we played very good football."