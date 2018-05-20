Boateng open to leaving Bayern for move abroad

Jerome Boateng is considering leaving Bayern Munich to test himself in a foreign league once more.

Germany international Boateng is tied to Bayern until 2021, but confessed ahead of the DFB-Pokal final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday - which he missed due to a thigh injury - that he is thinking about a move abroad.

The 29-year-old spent a solitary season at Manchester City before joining the Bavarian giants in 2011 and feels he would make such a stint far more successful with another opportunity.

However, Boateng acknowledged it would be difficult for him to leave Bayern after 14 trophies in seven years.

"Foreign countries are always interesting. You do not have many chances. Everyone has to decide for himself whether he wants to gain experience again," Boateng told Sky.

"I'm a different age now than I was at Manchester City and now at the point of thinking about it again.

"Of course, it's very difficult to get away from Bayern. That would not be a decision against Bayern, I've been feeling very well in Munich for years."