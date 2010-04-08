Bobby’s Boot tour set for St. George’s Day

The tour is set to energise the English public and rally support for the England team before they head off to South Africa in June.

‘Bobby’s Boot’ starts its tour in London on St. George’s Day and will visit Cancer Research UK shops around the country, encouraging football fans and proud patriots to come along, rub the boot, make a personal wish for the England team and write a good luck message in a specially made book.

In addition, the shops will be selling a range of products to meet the needs of every England fan, with 100 percent of the profits going to the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK for research into bowel cancer.

‘Bobby’s Boot’ was cast in bronze from the actual left boot that Bobby wore during the 1966 World Cup final where Bobby sent the famous pass to Geoff Hurst in the final few moments of the game, allowing him to score and win the World Cup for England!

‘Bobby’s Boot’ is set to become an iconic piece of English sporting history and will be auctioned off in aid of the Bobby Moore Fund after the tour has finished.

The Bobby Moore Fund products include the essential soft mini football (£3.99) and the Bobby Moore Fund water bottle, great for the gym (£3.99).

Also available are the St. George Cross hanging dice, ready to adorn every car rear view mirror in the country (£2.99), the Bobby Moore Fund mug with the image of Bobby kissing the 1966 World Cup (£2.99), and of course, the ultimate red England t-shirt with Bobby’s iconic No.6 on the back (£5.99 for men and women).

There are also England flags for the home and car in a range of sizes and styles.

‘Bobby’s Boot’ will tour the UK at the following locations with opportunities for the public to come and rub the boot, take some pictures with it and give the England team a message:

Monday 26th April – Cancer Research UK, 10 The Promenade, Gloucester Road, Bristol, BS7 8AL, between 11am and 1pm.

Tuesday 27th April – Cancer Research UK, 9 Queen Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 3JX, between 11am and 1pm -Monday.

Wednesday 28th April – Cancer Research UK, 25 Market Place, Oldham, OL1 3AB, between 11am and 1pm.

Thursday 29th April – Cancer Research UK, 61 Grainger Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 5JE.

Friday 30th April – Cancer Research UK, 8 Priory Walk, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1LG, between 11am and 1pm.

Bobby Moore, 1966 World Cup captain, died from bowel cancer in 1993 at just 51 years of age.

Stephanie Moore MBE established the Bobby Moore Fund, in partnership with Cancer Research UK, in 1993. To date, the fund has raised over £12 million for dedicated bowel cancer research.

The funds are spent on high-quality bowel cancer research carried out by leading scientists working across the UK. The money raised has funded over 36 Bobby Moore Research Fellowships and three additional research projects.

Cancer is a disease which will affect more than one in three people at some point in their lives. Half of people with cancer now survive beyond five years thanks to the work of Cancer Research UK.

