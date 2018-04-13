Bobic slams 'disrespectful' Bayern for leaking Kovac news

Bayern Munich have been labelled "disrespectful" by Eintracht Frankfurt director of football Fredi Bobic for allegedly leaking news of their agreement with coach Niko Kovac a day before the announcement.

Reports began to circulate on Thursday that Bayern had made their decision regarding a successor to Jupp Heynckes, with Kovac said to be lined up.

That news was then confirmed on Friday, as it was announced Kovac - who played for Bayern between 2001 and 2003 - was to return to the club on a three-year deal next term.

And Bobic is less than impressed with the timing of the announcement, given Frankfurt are pushing for European football.

Bobic accused Bayern of thinking only about themselves during this process.

"The offer has surprised us at this stage of the season, but we owe a lot to Kovac," Bobic told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

"The timing is unfortunate, and the fact information has leaked to the public - certainly not from Frankfurt, but from Munich - is disrespectful, unprofessional.

"We have a very important match tomorrow in Leverkusen and next week in the cup against Schalke, which should actually be the topics today.

"The procedure, I think, is extremely questionable, as I said before. Bayern have thought of themselves and not for a second about Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I respect the colleagues from Munich, but they want something from us, so they have to call us, but that did not happen.

"It's disrespectful. We will not talk about it with Bayern now, but we will look for dialogue again in the near future."

Kovac himself provided some context around the situation and insists he was contacted for the first time by Bayern on Thursday.

The press conference is under way. on his move to : "I said one week ago that I'd had no contact with FC Bayern. That all changed yesterday when I received a telephone call and a contract offer from Munich." April 13, 2018

"One week ago, I said that there was no contact with Bayern at the time," Kovac said.

"Then there was a dynamic, which I've never experienced before. During a phone call I received a contract offer, which I then accepted.

"I explained to Bruno Hubner [sporting director] and Fredi Bobic today [Friday]. I have also told the team today.

"It's not a problem for me, the focus is on tomorrow's [Saturday] game and we will all do our utmost to qualify for Europe.

"There are no excuses and no alibis, I do not want to say more, I'm just talking about the match against Leverkusen."