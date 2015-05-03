Boca beat River in Superclasico

Late goals from substitutes Cristian Pavon and Pablo Perez saw Boca Juniors to a 2-0 victory against River Plate in Argentina's Superclasico on Sunday.

The fierce Buenos Aires rivals were unable to be separated until the dying stages at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando.

Pavon netted in the 84th minute and Perez soon after to secure victory for Rodolfo Arruabarrena's men.

The win saw Argentine Primera Division leaders Boca move three points clear of their rivals.

Pavon opened the scoring when he slid in at the back post to tuck away a finish after Nicolas Lodeiro was unable to get enough on a cross.

And Perez sealed victory for the hosts when he netted from inside the area after a fine team move.