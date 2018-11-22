Boca Juniors pack La Bombonera for open training ahead of Superclasico clash with River Plate

Boca Juniors packed La Bombonera with supporters for an open training session ahead of their Superclasico showdown against River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final.

With the first leg ending in a dramatic 2-2 draw after they twice came from behind, River have a slight edge ahead of a home return against their bitter rivals on Saturday.

As preparations for the game ramp up, Boca opened La Bombonera for a special training session on Thursday with thousands of people filling the stands, leading the club to shut the doors to avoid overcrowding.

For many years club members were the only Boca fans permitted to attend La Bombonera, so the training session offered many parents the chance to take their children into the famous stadium for the first time.