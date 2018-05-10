Boca Juniors seal second straight title

Boca Juniors were crowned back-to-back Argentinian Primera Division champions for the first time in more than a decade.

A 2-2 draw at Gimnasia La Plata on Wednesday was enough to secure a 33rd league title for Boca.

The success moved them to within three crowns of fierce rivals River Plate for the most league titles in Argentina.

The draw at the Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo pushed Boca four points clear of second-placed Godoy Cruz with one game remaining.

It marked the first time since 2005-06 that Boca had claimed back-to-back league titles.

Pablo Perez and Ramon Abila had twice given the visitors the lead, but they were pegged back on both occasions.

Carlos Tevez came off during the second half for Boca as the veteran forward secured his third league crown with his boyhood club.

River have endured a tough league campaign, sitting 12th in the table.