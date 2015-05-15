Boca Juniors versus River Plate suspended after apparent tear gas attack

The second leg of Boca Juniors' round of 16 Copa Libertadores tie against archrivals River Plate has been suspended after visiting players appeared to be sprayed by pepper spray or tear gas.

As River's squad returned to the field at Boca's La Bombonera following half-time on Thursday, around six players emerged from the tunnel with tears streaming from their eyes.

Leonardo Ponzio, Leonel Vangioni, Ramiro Funes Mori and Sebastian Driussi were among those affected with Ponzio shown repeatedly dousing his face and eyes with a water bottle.

River congregated in the middle of the pitch along with their coach Marcelo Gallardo and his staff, as a long discussion began between the referees and representatives of both teams.

The affected players from River eventually made their way to their dugout, taking off their shirts and continuing to wash their faces.

After a delay of over an hour, the match was officially suspended.

The second leg was locked at 0-0 when the match was called off, with River leading the tie 1-0 on aggregate following a victory at home last week.