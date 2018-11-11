Boca v River gets green light after pitch inspection

CONMEBOL has confirmed the rescheduled Copa Libertadores final first leg between Boca Juniors and River Plate is to go ahead as planned on Sunday after an inspection determined La Bombonera's pitch to be in a suitable condition.

The highly anticipated Superclasico was due to take place on Saturday, but dreadful weather in Argentina's capital cast the match into doubt and the postponement was confirmed around 90 minutes ahead of the scheduled kick-off time.

Images and videos on social media showed how poor the conditions were, with water streaming through areas of Boca's ground and large puddles emerging on the pitch.

CONMEBOL announced the reorganised kick-off for 1600 local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday, subject to inspections.

And, after a night of less extreme weather, South America's governing body gave the match the go-ahead, with officials happy with the state of the playing surface.

A statement posted on Twitter read: "The CONMEBOL official said that the playing field of La Bombonera is in condition for the match, from 1600 hours, of the final [first leg] of the Copa Libertadores 2018."

Their clash will be the first Superclasico final in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

Both clubs triumphed against Brazilian opposition to reach the final, Boca knocking out Palmeiras while last season's champions Gremio were controversially beaten by River.

Gremio appealed to CONMEBOL in the wake of their loss as River coach Marcelo Gallardo defied a touchline ban to address his players at half-time.

But the former Argentina international was given a four-match touchline ban and Gremio were not reinstated.