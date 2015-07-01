Bogdan sets sights on being Liverpool number one

Adam Bogdan has set his sights on becoming Liverpool's number one after completing his free transfer from Bolton Wanderers.

Last month, Liverpool announced that goalkeeper Bogdan would move to Anfield upon the expiry of his contract at Bolton, where he made over 100 appearances for the Championship club.

The Hungary international, who kept a clean sheet against Liverpool at Anfield in a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup last season, has been brought in to provide competition for Simon Mignolet.

However, the 27-year-old is not happy with just warming the bench for Brendan Rodgers' side.

"I would like to take this opportunity and play as many games as I possibly can, and be a number one 'keeper for Liverpool," he told the club's official website.

"How do I do that? I have to do it on the training ground first of all, I have to prove myself and prove to the manager that I'm able to do that.

"Then when I get the chance, I have to take it and play well. That's how it works."

Speaking on the battle with Mignolet, he added: "I think it's a massive challenge. I know him as a 'keeper, I've been watching him and we are a very similar age. I respect him as a 'keeper.

"I haven't had a chance to meet him yet, but I'm sure we're going to get along very well and we're going to have a good relationship. We're going to compete, of course, that's the nature of this position and the sport."