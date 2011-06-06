Bojan intending to stay with Barcelona

The Serbian-born Spanish international has found opportunites few and far between in recent months, often appearing from the substitutes' bench with Lionel Messi, David Villa and Pedro the preferred starters.

He has been linked with a move away from Barcelona. with Arsenal and Liverpool believed to be potential suitors, while other reports have suggested he may be used as a makeweight in the club's hunt for Villarreal’s Giuseppe Rossi.

However, Bojan only sees his future with the Catalan club and wants to try and establish himself with the Spanish and European champions.

"I can only laugh about these rumours," he told El Mundo Deportivo. "This is football, things can change very fast. Let's be clear about it, though - I will not be used to facilitate someone else's transfer.

"And that is not just because I say so but also because that is how the club feels about it. It is my goal to stay with Barcelona for a long time and be successful here. I am a young player and still have a lot to prove."

Bojan, who has four years left to run on his Barca contract, also believes the addition of Rossi to the striking ranks would be welcomed at the Nou Camp.

"He is a very complete attacker and has already scored many goals for Villarreal," he said. "I think that he has the quality to play for Barcelona.”

By Ben McAleer