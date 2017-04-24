Bojan revels in landmark strike against Bayern

Bojan Krkic reflected on the delights of his country-hopping career after a goal against Bayern Munich made him the first Spaniard to score in Europe's top four major leagues.

The Spain international, on loan at Mainz from Stoke City, opened the scoring in just the third minute at the Allianz Arena, as the Bundesliga champions were held 2-2.

His maiden goal in Germany adds to strikes in the Premier League with the Potters, as well as Serie A goals with AC Milan and Roma and strikes in LaLiga during his early years at Barcelona.

Having become just the seventh player to score in England, Spain, Italy and Germany's top flights, the 26-year-old revelled in his place in history.

Bojan told The Mirror: "I'm very happy to have scored my first goal in the Bundesliga, but am particularly pleased that we drew the game because it was a very important point for us.

"Obviously claiming the record makes me very proud.

"However, the most important thing is that we got a point and the fact that my first goal came against a great side like Bayern at a fantastic stadium like the Allianz Arena.

"It was really very exciting. As a player, I consider myself to have been really privileged to have had the chance to enjoy playing in the four major leagues as a professional and days like this make it all the more thrilling.

"What's more, I'm very happy with the record that I've achieved because it's a reward for the decisions that I've made throughout my career."

Mainz sit just a point above the relegation play-off spot with four games remaining.