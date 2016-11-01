Bolivia forfeit two matches for fielding ineligible player

Bolivia have had two of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers declared to be forfeited by FIFA after they fielded an ineligible player.

Bolivia's 2-0 victory over Peru on September 1 and 0-0 draw with Chile five days later have been expunged from the records, with their opponents awarded 3-0 wins instead. The Bolivian Football Association (FBF) has also been handed a fine of 12,000 Swiss francs (US$12,250).

The sanctions are related to Paraguay-born defender Nelson Cabrera, who has played for Bolivian club Bolivar since 2012.

Cabrera made his Bolivia debut in a friendly against the United States in May 2016 - after winning a cap for Paraguay in 2007 - and represented the country at the Copa America Centenario last June.

However, his participation in two 2018 World Cup qualifiers was found to be "in breach of the rules on eligibility to play for representative teams set out in the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statutes".

The loss of four points for Bolivia means they remain ninth but are now 12 points adrift of a play-off spot.

Chile, meanwhile, move into fifth at the expense of Argentina, who they join on 16 points, and Peru remain eighth.