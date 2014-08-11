Bolivia Wrap: Club Universitario start well

Last season's Clausura champions Club Universitario opened the campaign with a 3-0 win at home to Universitario Cobija.

Diego Cabrera, Mauricio Saucedo and Diego Rivero were on the scoresheet for Javier Vega's men.

Cabrera opened the scoring in the 27th minute, Saucedo netted from the penalty spot on the hour-mark and Rivero struck the sealer.

They sit top of the table thanks to their goal difference, but Blooming, San Jose and The Strongest also claimed first-up wins.

Goals from Martin Minadevino and Matias Manzano in the first 26 minutes saw Blooming to a 2-0 win over Nacional Potosi.

San Jose edged Bolivar 1-0, while The Strongest claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sport Boys.

Elsewhere, Omar Morales equalised twice for Petrolero Yacuiba as they drew 2-2 at Wilstermann.

Real Potosi's hosting of Oriente Petrolero finished goalless.