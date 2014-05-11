Bolivia Wrap: The Strongest go top

Jair Reinoso's hat-trick saw Eduardo Villegas' The Strongest hammer Guabira 5-1 at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

With San Jose suffering their second straight loss, it meant Villegas' side moved a point clear at the top of the table with three matches remaining.

Guimer Justiniano gave Guabira a shock lead away from home when he finished a neat team move in the 57th minute.

But the hosts' response was devastating as they struck five times in the final half-hour.

A quick free-kick set up the equaliser as Reinoso nodded in a cross from close range before he put The Strongest ahead with a neat finish at the near post.

The Strongest were being afforded far too much space and it was highlighted in the 80th minute, when Alejandro Chumacero was on hand to side foot in at the back post with no-one near him.

Reinoso completed his hat-trick with a delicately chipped finish two minutes later as his side continued to dominate proceedings.

With their midfield on top, The Strongest added polish to the scoreboard with Pablo Escobar's fine 92nd-minute effort.

The win on Friday put the pressure on San Jose and Club Universitario, and both missed their chances to go top.

Ignacio Garcia's goal just after the hour-mark for Wilstermann sunk San Jose 1-0 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Club Universitario had been hammered 5-0 at Blooming.

Pablo Salinas, Joselito Vaca and Sergio Almiron struck in the first half for Blooming, setting up their victory.

Salinas and Oscar Anez added second-half goals to complete the win, leaving Club Universitario alongside San Jose in being a point adrift of top spot.

Real Potosi are just three points behind top spot after beating Nacional Potosi 2-0.

Oscar Diaz's hat-trick saw Aurora to a 3-1 win at home to Bolivar and Oriente Petrolero came from behind to beat Sport Boys 3-1.