Bolivia Wrap: Strongest leapfrog Blooming

Real Potosi scored either side of half-time as they upset Blooming, who had won twice to start the campaign, with a 2-0 victory.



Juan Carlos Sanchez opened the scoring eight minutes before half-time and Miguel Angel Hurtado doubled the advantage.



So early in the season, the loss saw Blooming slip to sixth on the table, with Real Potosi jumping up to third.



The Strongest took advantage of Blooming's slip-up by moving top courtesy of a 2-1 win at Aurora.



Boris Alfaro struck a first-half brace and the visitors held on despite Eduardo Vallecillo's 63rd-minute goal.



Along with Nacional Potosi, The Strongest have played a game more than the other teams and sit on nine points.



Club Universitario are two points adrift of top in second after Alejandro Bejarano's goal gave them a 1-0 win at Oriente Petrolero.



Sport Boys returned to winning ways thanks to Leandro Ferreira, whose 84th-minute winner saw them edge San Jose 1-0.



Bolivar did likewise with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at home to Wilstermann and Darwin Rios' brace helped Guabira to their first points of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nacional Potosi.