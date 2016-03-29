Bologna convinced Donadoni will stay - Di Vaio

Bologna are convinced coach Roberto Donadoni will be with the club next season despite talk him of taking over as Italy boss, according to Marco Di Vaio.

Antonio Conte has confirmed he will not extend his contract with Italy even if they win Euro 2016, with the former Juventus coach reportedly poised to take over at Premier League side Chelsea.

Donadoni has steered Bologna away from relegation trouble since taking over as head coach in October.

Bologna were 18th in the table with just six points when Donadoni took over, but they have since collected 30 points from 20 Serie A games and sit eight clear of danger.

Despite overseeing a disappointing Euro 2008 campaign in his previous spell as Italy coach, Donadoni has been linked with a return to the job following confirmation of Conte's imminent exit.

But Bologna club manager Di Vaio told Sky Sport Italia: "Donadoni? We've already addressed the topic of his future with the person concerned and he has given his availability to stay.

"When he arrived our position in the table was deficient, things have changed thanks to the coach and at the moment we're planning for the future together with our coach. We're convinced he'll stay next year as well."