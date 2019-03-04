Bolton close training ground due to lack of food or drink

Staff were left unpaid last month as owner Ken Anderson continues to seek a buyer for the Championship relegation battlers.

Their turmoil took another turn on Monday when The Bolton News reported that their Eddie Davies Academy was locked.

The first-team squad had a day off but youth players, medical and support staff were reportedly told to stay away until Tuesday as there would be no food, drink or supplies available.

The Bolton Wanderers Supporters Trust announced on Sunday that they are looking at taking emergency measures to aid Wanderers financially, after the Football Ventures (Whites) consortium walked away from takeover talks.

Anderson said he is in talks with two more potential investors, with an update expected later this week.

Things have been tough for Bolton on the pitch as well as off it, with the club second-bottom of the Championship and on a three-match losing streak.