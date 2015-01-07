Bony could be Man City player in 'a few days'

Bony is Swansea's record signing after arriving from Vitesse Arnhem for £12 million in 2013 and ended 2014 as the top scorer in the Premier League for the calendar year.

However, the 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium in recent days, with champions City tipped to sign Bony for a reported £30m fee.

And agent Francis Kacou believes the transfer could be completed this week.

"Talks are going on and I really hope soon things will happen," he told Sky Sports News.

"There were rumours about other clubs, but at the moment it is City.

"There are some small details about money but I think it will go alright in a few days."

Bony, speaking before boarding a plane join up with the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, says no medical has yet taken place, but the lure of UEFA Champions League football is a major attraction.

"We don't know what's happened or what will be later, so now I'm just focused on the national team," he added. "[But] every player wants to play Champions League and World Cups. Thats the wish of every player.

"I don't know nothing [about the deal being completed]. I'm waiting like you."