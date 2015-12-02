Bony helping 'brother' Iheanacho at Man City

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has enjoyed seeing Kelechi Iheanacho thrive after taking the youngster under his wing at the Etihad Stadium.

The two forwards were both on target as Manuel Pellegrini's men defeated Hull City 4-1 in the League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

Bony was thrilled to see Iheanacho, 19, continue his progress after making his first-team breakthrough this season.

"I see him as my brother, because he has come from Africa like me," the Ivory Coast international told the Manchester Evening News.

"So I give him lots of advice on how to handle pressure. We have things in common, so I talk to him a lot – he sits close so I see him every day.

"It is good for me to push him to do it the right way. He is a striker, so it is always good when he scores. It makes me happy as well.

"He has time – he is only 20 [sic] so has another 15 years in front of him to become a player in the team."

As well as netting against Hull, Iheanacho has scored twice more this term - both times against Crystal Palace in Premier League and League Cup games.