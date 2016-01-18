Bony not seeking Manchester City exit - agent

Wilfried Bony is not looking to leave Manchester City during the January transfer window, according to the striker's agent.

Ivory Coast international Bony joined the Premier League title challengers from Swansea City last January and has 10 goals in 35 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

The 27-year-old has failed to secure a regular starting place for the Etihad Stadium side, with his progress hindered by a succession of fitness problems - including a bout of malaria during the close season.

Bony's struggles led to speculation earlier this month that he could return to Swansea to aid his former club's battle against relegation, but his agent Francis Kacou has insisted any talk of an exit is wide of the mark.

"Wilfried will stay at Manchester City," he told Foot Mercato. "They are all just rumours.

"A departure this winter was never on the agenda, and City simply wouldn't sell him."

"He has been injured often since arriving at the club, but he still has eight goals this season in 23 appearances, of which only 14 were starts."

According to Kacou, his client will reassess matters at the end of the campaign, when City are widely tipped to replace Pellegrini with outgoing Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola.

"We'll see later, this summer, depending on the situation at the time."