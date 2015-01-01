Bony responds to transfer speculation

The Ivory Coast international, who departed for the Africa Cup of Nations following Swansea's 1-1 draw with QPR on Thursday, has been touted as a potential target for the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea this month.

However, Bony - Swansea's record signing when he arrived for £12 million from Vitesse in 2013 - says there are no plans afoot to make his Liberty Stadium exit.

"No, I just know that this is football," he told Swans TV. "If something happens, we can deal with that, but for now I'm just focusing on the Africa Cup of Nations."

Team-mate Ki Sung-yueng, meanwhile, has urged the club to do all they can to hang on to Bony - the Premier League's top scorer for 2014.

"He's a massive weapon for our team," he said. "Besides scoring goals, he can hold the ball, he can pass the ball and he can lift the team.

"So hopefully he will want to stay until the end of the season.

"Clubs are interested in him because he's a good player, he's a top player in the league.

"I hope he stays to help us go forward more in the table."

Bony assured that his intention was to return to Swansea following the tournament and is confident this team-mates can improve their position in the top half during his absence.

"I hope [they will do] well," he added. "I wish them the best for the new year and hope to see them in a better position than now [when I get back]."

Ki is also set to miss a run of matches for Swansea as he joins up with South Korea at the Asian Cup and the midfielder is reluctant to leave the club at such an important stage of the season.

"This period is very crucial for our team, but I have to leave for the national team, so I feel sorry for the boys and the manager," he said. "I think the boys will handle it well and when I come back I'll do my 100 per cent best for the team.

"Good luck to the boys, I just feel sorry about leaving."