Bony unhappy with display in Tottenham defeat

The Welsh side lost a league match at home for just the second time this season thanks to a dramatic late winner from Christian Eriksen at the Liberty Stadium.

It was somewhat harsh on Swansea who had proved more than a match for Mauricio Pochettino's side and they appeared on course for a point when Bony cancelled out Harry Kane's early opener shortly after half-time.

However, Garry Monk's men were guilty of wastefulness in front of goal with Bony himself the main culprit.

And the Ivory Coast international, who has eight goals in 16 appearances this term, concedes Swansea must be more clinical.

"It was disappointing," he told Swansea's official website. "We created a lot of chances, especially in the first half, and we should have been more clinical. But we weren't and we paid the price.

"We tried to get the second one and kept pushing, but at the end we made a mistake and it cost us a goal. We didn't deserve to lose because we had a chance to win that game.

"I try to get in good positions to score - I had a few chances and didn't take them so I wasn't happy.

"But we need points and wins to move up the table. We'll learn from the positives and try to be better in the next game."