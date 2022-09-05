Boost for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi trains ahead of Real Madrid clash
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou received a boost ahead of the Champions League clash with Real Madrid when Kyogo Furuhashi took part in training.
The Japan forward went off five minutes into Celtic’s 4-0 win over Rangers on Saturday after hurting his shoulder in a challenge with John Lundstram.
Furuhashi, who was replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis, was back on the training pitch at Lennoxtown on Monday morning ahead of the visit of the European champions on Tuesday.
✨We never stop! #UCL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/SjlwezD7Lw— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 5, 2022
There remain doubts over the fitness of Carl Starfelt, who went off with a knee problem in Saturday’s derby.
Moritz Jenz replaced the Sweden centre-back early in the second half to make his fifth appearance of the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.