Bordeaux hoping to sign Sanogo on loan

Since signing from Auxerre ahead of the 2013-14 campaign, Sanogo has made just two Premier League starts under Arsene Wenger.

The France Under-21 international has seen his opportunities limited by the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, who are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Wenger is thought to be keen to let Sanogo out on loan for the remainder of the season, and Bordeaux chief Triaud has announced his club's intention to secure the forward's signature.

"We are working on the arrival of Sanogo. He wants to come to us, it's a certainty," he told Soir de Foot radio.

"The goal is to have him for Monaco [Bordeaux's next game on Sunday]. We asked for Arsenal to keep us informed.

"They had given me as a response date of Tuesday or Wednesday. I explained that I prefer Tuesday."