Bordeaux suspend Prior and Sane

Ligue 1 club Bordeaux have suspended goalkeeper Jerome Prior and defender Lamine Sane indefinitely.

The punishment relates to incidents in the dressing room following Wednesday's 4-3 extra-time Coupe de France defeat at home to Nantes.

A statement on Bordeaux's official website read: "Following serious incidents in the changing room after the Coupe de France match against FC Nantes, Jerome Prior and Lamine Sane were laid off indefinitely.

"No further communication will be made on the subject and nobody will answer any interview on this decision."

According to reports by L'Equipe, members of stadium security staff were required to restore order in the Bordeaux dressing room after the fracas.

Willy Sagnol's side led 2-1 during the 90 minutes and 3-2 in extra time before Johan Audel and Alejandro Bedoya struck within the final six minutes to send Nantes through to the quarter-finals.