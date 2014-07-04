Bordeaux's Jussie and Sala pen new contracts

Brazilian Jussie moved to the Stade Chaban-Delmas in January 2006, and he has signed a deal that will see him stay with the club for an extra 12 months to June 2016.

Sala is a product of Bordeaux's youth system and had just a year left on his old deal, but he has agreed to stay for a further two years on a contract until June 2017.

A statement on Bordeaux's official website read: "Bordeaux are pleased to announce a new contract extension for Ferreira Vieira Jussie. The Brazilian forward has added an extra year to his current deal, keeping him in Bordeaux until June 2016.

"This new deal will allow Jussie to complete a full decade in Bordeaux. He joined the club in January 2006 and has been with us ever since, with the exception of a six-month loan period with Al Wasl.

"Bordeaux are (also) delighted to announce another contract extension: Emiliano Sala has extended his current deal by two years, keeping him at the club until June 2017.

"This is great news for the club and for Emiliano. Until today he had only one year left on his contract, but the youngster has now committed his future to the club and to the new era ushered in by the arrival of (head coach) Willy Sagnol."

Jussie scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions last term, and could have had more had his progress not been curtailed by an elbow injury in December 2013.

Elsewhere, fellow Bordeaux forward Cheick Diabate is to visit a clinic in Lyon for two weeks for treatment on a long-term knee injury.