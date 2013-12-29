Borini back on Wearside after illness at Cardiff
Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has returned to Wearside after falling ill at half-time against Cardiff City on Saturday.
The Italian - on loan from Liverpool - was substituted at the interval during the 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium, reportedly after collapsing in the dressing room.
He was subsequently taken to hospital and kept in overnight for observation.
A statement on Sunderland's official website read: "Fabio Borini is heading back to the north east after being affected by illness during yesterday's game at Cardiff.
"He was taken to hospital as a precaution and was kept in overnight before returning to Wearside on Sunday morning."
In Borini's absence, Sunderland came from behind to snatch a hard-fought draw, with Jack Colback scoring in the 95th minute after Steven Fletcher had reduced the deficit.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.