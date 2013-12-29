Borini back on Wearside after illness at Cardiff

The Italian - on loan from Liverpool - was substituted at the interval during the 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium, reportedly after collapsing in the dressing room.

He was subsequently taken to hospital and kept in overnight for observation.

A statement on Sunderland's official website read: "Fabio Borini is heading back to the north east after being affected by illness during yesterday's game at Cardiff.

"He was taken to hospital as a precaution and was kept in overnight before returning to Wearside on Sunday morning."

In Borini's absence, Sunderland came from behind to snatch a hard-fought draw, with Jack Colback scoring in the 95th minute after Steven Fletcher had reduced the deficit.