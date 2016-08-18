Borja Baston not ready to make Swansea debut

Swansea City's club-record signing Borja Baston is not ready to make his debut against Hull City, manager Francesco Guidolin has confirmed.

The 23-year-old - signed from Atletico Madrid for £15.5million - has sustained a muscle injury in his right leg that will prevent him from facing the newly promoted side at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Guidolin hopes Baston will instead be able to play in the League Cup against Peterborough United next Tuesday, or against Premier League champions Leicester City on August 27.

"Something has happened - Borja is not available," Guidolin told a news conference.

"His problem is a little one but he is not available. I don't know how long for Borja. Perhaps Tuesday, perhaps [next] Saturday.

"It was not a problem before he came, maybe it happened in our training. It is normal, it is our job. It is no problem. I would like to have him for this period, perhaps Peterborough, but if it is not possible, it is not possible."

Leon Britton, meanwhile, has missed training for the past two days and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

The former Udinese boss stressed he was confident that a new centre-back would be signed before the transfer window's closure in two weeks, following captain Ashley Williams' move to Everton.

Guidolin added: "I am optimistic. I spoke frequently with the chairman.

"We haven't rushed. We have a shortlist of players. We have to decide and we are working on this.

"We need just a centre defender, but my opinion we are ready to play with this group and we are happy."

Asked if Manchester City's Jason Denayer was a target, he replied: "No."