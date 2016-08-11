Borja will justify price tag - Guidolin

Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin admitted Borja Baston was an expensive purchase at £15.5 million but backed the striker to play a starring role at the club.

The 23-year-old striker, who scored 18 LaLiga goals while on loan at Eibar last season, joined Swansea from Atletico Madrid and Guidolin backed his new signing to live up to the expectations that would come with his hefty price tag.

"He is a young player but I think he is a very good player," Guidolin told a media conference. "The future is in his hands. He is here to help us improve week after week, and for him to have the possibility to play.

"I am happy to have him here as one of our players, and I am also happy with the group we have.

"I think Borja can justify his price tag. He was expensive, but I think he is a good signing. I think it's a good deal for us."

Guidolin also announced that midfielder Leon Britton will captain the club in the 2016/17 season following the departure of Ashley Williams to Everton.

Britton, who is in his third spell at the south Wales club, has made more than 400 appearances for the Swans, and he has been a first team regular since the arrival of Guidolin in January.

The Italian admitted he needed to confirm Britton's captaincy with the club's hierarchy, but indicated the 33-year-old would be his first choice.

"If Leon Britton plays he is [usually] the captain," added Guidolin. "After that, I don't know, we will decide this.

"I believe it's important to have a captain, but it's more important to have a good relationship with three or four senior players, like Ash (Williams), Leon and Angel (Rangel) last season.

"In Italy normally the club decides who the captain will be at the start of the season. I need to speak with the club about this."

The loss of Williams has left a gap in Swansea's defence, and the Italian said that a replacement was his top priority ahead of the transfer window closing.

He said: "We need a new central defender, although I am happy with my group and there is no rush.

"We almost have two teams, with two players in each position, and that's good for me. But I am speaking with the chairman about a new centre-back. We have a shortlist, but there's no rush and right now the focus is on our first game against Burnley.

"For me we only need one more signing – a central defender."