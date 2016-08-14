Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 2: Vidal and Muller settle Supercup

Carlo Ancelotti's reign as Bayern Munich coach began in triumph as the Bundesliga champions beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the DFL-Supercup at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Dortmund dominated much of the match, but failed to make the most of their chances, with Manuel Neuer making a string of saves to deny them.

Arturo Vidal put Bayern ahead early in the second half, tucking in the rebound after Roman Burki had saved his initial shot.

Mats Hummels had a nervy competitive debut for Bayern as he took on his old club, while Mario Gotze was an unused substitute after leaving Bavaria to return to Dortmund last month.

Dortmund beat Bayern in the 2013 and 2014 Supercups, but could not find an equaliser despite plenty of pressure and Thomas Muller tucked in the decisive second goal11 minutes from time.

There was one downside for Bayern, however, as Vidal limped off with an injury during the second half.

Dortmund started well and had their first chance after six minutes, Shinji Kagawa shooting wide from Marc Bartra's lofted pass, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's effort deflected just wide.



Felix Passlack and Franck Ribery were both booked by referee Tobias Welz when the pair clashed on the wing, with Xabi Alonso also receiving a card for his protests as tempers flared.



The lively Ousmane Dembele got in behind Philipp Lahm and forced a good save from Neuer after 32 minutes before lashing a drive off-target as Dortmund dominated.



Adrian Ramos was next to go close, with Neuer again coming to Bayern's rescue, the Germany goalkeeper thrusting out his left leg to block the striker's low shot.

Bayern should have taken the lead against the run of play after 38 minutes when Vidal's header from point-blank range was kept out by Burki.

Neuer continued to defy Dortmund after the break, Passlack's drive beaten away before Dembele's fizzing strike was turned around the post.

After Dortmund had squandered so many openings, it was perhaps inevitable that Bayern would take the lead on the break and they netted after 58 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski pulled a low cross back and, after Burki saved Vidal's first effort, the Chile international slotted in the rebound.

Gonzalo Castro's shot was comfortably saved by Neuer as Dortmund probed, but were unable to find a way through the Bayern back line and Ancelotti's men duly killed off the match.

Hummels headed on a right-wing corner and Muller was perfectly placed to provide a close-range finish and seal a first Supercup success in their last four attempts for Bayern.