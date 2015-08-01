Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Betis 0: Ramos hits winner on return from injury

Adrian Ramos made a goalscoring return to action for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with the first goal in their 2-0 friendly victory over Real Betis in Wuppertal.

The Colombian missed the latter stages of the Bundesliga season as well as the Copa America with an ankle problem, but scored at the Stadion am Zoo against the La Liga new-boys.

Ramos - who struggled to make a regular impact at Signal Iduna Park last term - linked with Jakub Blaszczykowski to find the net before both were withdrawn at the break.

Thomas Tuchel named a strong side and, despite wholesale second-half changes, Oliver Kirch doubled the advantage late in the day.

Kevin Grosskreutz was also given a run-out amid his row with Tuchel over recent interviews in the press. The hosts are back in European action next week, while Betis continue to prepare for their La Liga return against Villarreal.

Like Ramos, Blaszczykowski was another to make his return from injury and the Poland international struck the post early on after being afforded time and space.

An injury forced the visitors to replace the highly-rated Dani Ceballos with Francisco Portillo prior to the half-hour mark.

And Dortmund duly got their breakthrough when Ramos latched onto an impressive pass from Blaszczykowski to open the scoring nine minutes before the interval.

On his first appearance since April, Ramos almost turned provider prior to the break when he combined again with Blaszczykowski only to see the Pole fail to convert.

Ramos and Blaszczykowski were among those taken off at half-time, with Grosskreutz handed a chance to impress following his public disagreement with Tuchel.

Betis' close-season signing Rafael van der Vaart tested Roman Weidenfeller from distance prior to the hour mark and the former Hamburg man should have threatened again soon after following a solo run at goal.

However, his final effort was tame, and Kirch added Dortmund's second following a strong run into the box - ensuring victory ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Wolfsberger.