Borussia Dortmund want Schurrle, says Allofs

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs claims Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing forward Andre Schurrle, but is adamant the club do not need to sell players.

Dortmund are thought to be keen on strengthening their attack with Henrikh Mkhitaryan expected to seal a move to Manchester United and have reportedly earmarked Schurrle as a potential option.

The Germany international previously worked with BVB coach Thomas Tuchel at Mainz and a reunion could be on the cards ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

"It's clear that Dortmund's interest in Schurrle is related to his past with Tuchel," Allofs was quoted as saying by WAZ.

"We want to hold on to Andre and qualify for the Champions League again with him.

"But we obviously have to look at the economical side of things as well. Although we do not have to sell. It's not true that we have to sell players to balance the books. We need a good team.

"I cannot say anything about whether Dortmund have already made an offer."

Schurrle joined Wolfsburg from Chelsea in February 2015, but he has been struggling to make an impact at the Volkswagen Arena.

The versatile attacker, who has a contract until June 2019, scored nine goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances last season.