Boselli poised for Genoa debut

Genoa have signed Wigan Athletic striker Mauro Boselli on loan for the rest of the season to plug their hole up front and the Argentine could face Udinese on Sunday.

Juventus striker Luca Toni is set to miss Sunday's home game with Bari after tweaking his knee in Thursday's Italian Cup win over Catania.

Alessandro Del Piero looks likely to be the only fit striker so Luigi Del Neri may have to dip into the youth team while Juve try to buy another forward with Diego Forlan and Luis Fabiano among the targets mentioned in the media.

Seventh-placed Inter Milan have no such problems with their injury crisis rapidly easing, although Wesley Sneijder is likely to miss out against Bologna on Saturday.

AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta has returned to training after a knock, boosting the leaders ahead of Sunday's trip to Lecce.

Milan's defending was poor in last weekend's 4-4 draw with Udinese and the club have said they may sign another centre-back.

Antonio Cassano was officially presented as a Milan player on Friday despite already playing two games.

"After all the problems I've had, this is truly the last chance, also because Milan are at the very top," the firebrand Italy forward told a news conference.

AS Roma midfielder David Pizarro is back from rehabilitation in Chile but will not feature in Sunday's game at Cesena because of his knee problem.

Sampdoria's on-loan Manchester United striker Federico Macheda has a chance of starting at boyhood club Lazio on Sunday after Samp sent fellow forward Guido Marilungo to Serie B's Atalanta.